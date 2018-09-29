Watch: First trailer for Holmes and Watson

Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, takes the iconic Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes series and completely turns it on its head – Watson and Holmes are both unintelligent characters. The plot shows Watson and Holmes attempting to stop Moriarty – played by Ralph Fiennes – before he murders the Queen.

After the popularity of the BBC series, Sherlock’s intelligent storylines and plot twists should make for an interesting parody. Ferrell and Reilly have been in a number of comedy films together, including Step Brothers. Ethan Cohen directs the movie, as well as writing the screenplay for it.

The film also features cameos from Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, and Rebecca Hall. The film will be released on 21st December.

