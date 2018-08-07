Watch: American Horror Story – Apocalypse Teaser Trailer

FX have released the first teaser trailer for American Horror Story (AHS) Season 8 – Apocalypse, a title which has now been confirmed by the teaser, as well as the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy via Twitter. The teaser for Season 8 looks as disturbing as ever, featuring demonic themes, skulls, scorpions, and an array of unpleasant imagery.

The release of the trailer follows on from the recent news that AHS veterans, Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates will be returning to the show. Lange hasn’t been in an AHS season since Season 4: Freak Show. Bates took a break from AHS season seven: Cult to focus on the Netflix series, Disjointed. Both Lange and Bates have brought amazing presence and chemistry when working together on the show in the past. They will join series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have starred in every season of the hit TV show, as well as new faces, such as Joan Collins. Murphy has also confirmed that Apocalypse will be the Murder House/Coven Crossover, and that we can expect some of our favorite characters from those seasons to return.

AHS: Apocalypse premieres 12th September in the US, no release date yet for the UK. Catch the teaser below: