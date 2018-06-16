Lucifer Season 4 revived by Netflix

Our Dark Lord has been revived! One month after Fox prematurely cancelled the hit drama starring Satan, show star Tom Ellis has confirmed that the show has been acquired by streaming giants Netflix.

Yesterday, on his official Twitter, Ellis announced the news, tweeting: “#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds nice. You fans made this happen. #LuciFansrock #Lucifersaved.” There had already been mass fan outrage regarding the cancellation, which prompted a prominent social media movement.

Ellis himself had already done his bit for the #SaveLucifer movement, directly appealing to Amazon and Netflix on his Newsnight appearance in May. He pleaded, “We are trying to find a place. I think the obvious place would be something like [Netflix or Amazon]. There are other places we can take it, and those are potentially exciting places. Who knows? Watch this space is all I can say.”

Although Netflix and Warners Bros have not confirmed the exact length of the the fourth season, TVLine are suggesting that a ten episode run has been commissioned.

Lucifer Season 4 will be released on Netflix this year. Check out the trailer for Lucifer below: