Father Ted set to return in Musical form

Classic comedy Father Ted, which starred the late Dermot Morgan is set to return as a Musical, according to show co-creator Graham Lineham.

The sitcom followed the hapless life of unsuitable Irish parish priest Father Ted Crilly, as he negotiated life on the fictional Craggy Island and aired on television for three series between 1995 and 1998 to much acclaim.

Lineham confirmed the return on Twitter, saying: ‘Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical’ written by Arthur Mathews and myself, music by Neil Hannon, is almost written. I just thought you’d like to know. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!’ He continued to add that he considered it as the real finale for the show.

Pope Ted- The Father Ted Musical will see Ted swap Craggy Island for the Vatican City in Rome, as he takes up his new role as Pope. Writer Arthur Matthews has returned for the project as well as The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon, who wrote the show’s original theme as well as the iconic ‘My Lovely Horse’.

No release date was given by Lineham, but he stated he hoped it would debut on stage sometime in 2019. Check out some classic Father Ted clips below: