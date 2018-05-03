Mitch Hurwitz announces imminent return for Arrested Development, reveals details of season four remix

Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz announced today (Tuesday 1st May) in a message to fans that season five of the show will be arriving on Netflix “real soon”.

Hurwitz promised a return that will surprise fans with its immediacy, adding that its official return date will be announced soon. Rumours have been circulating for a while now as to if and when the cult-phenomenon comedy would return to Netflix, after the disappointing fourth season aired as a revival on the streaming service in 2013. In addition to the show’s return, Hurwitz also announced that the show’s fourth season will be receiving a “remix”, put together by Hurwitz, that will be available on Netflix this Friday (4th May). Hurwitz described the remix, titled ‘Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences’, as “funny in a whole new way”, saying that he hopes it will create a “really entertaining and hilarious new experience for the “viewer””.

All cast members are expected to return for the show’s fifth season, although Hurwitz provided no further confirmation as to the season’s cast, nor its length of additional personnel.

Watch the trailer for Arrested Development season four below: