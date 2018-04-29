Avengers: Infinity War topples all time domestic and international box office opening records

After enormous levels of anticipation, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War finally arrived in cinemas worldwide this week, breaking the all time domestic and international box office opening weekend records in the process.

After reports of unparalleled ticket pre-order numbers, the huge cross over event was expected to bow to around $230-240 million in North America over the three day weekend, placing it second domestically in the record books. However, after earning a huge $105 million on Friday alone, the second biggest Friday and single day gross in North American history, the film continued to play strongly over Saturday and Sunday, scoring the all time highest regional grosses on both days, before finishing the weekend with an estimated $250 million, besting previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $247.9 million haul from 2015.

Additionally, the film made $380 million in international markets, combining for a worldwide opening of $630 million, demolishing the $542 million record set last year by The Fate of the Furious. The film now stands as the fastest film to $250 million domestically, and the fastest to $600 million internationally. Infinity War is now steamrolling its way towards the $1 billion mark, a total it is expected to surpass some time this coming week. Among 2018 releases, the film has rocketed up the worldwide charts and is already the second highest grossing film of the year, only behind Marvel’s Black Panther. Moving forward, the film faces little competition until May 18th and the arrival of Deadpool 2.

Avengers: Infinity War is out now in cinemas, check out the trailer below: