Nuffield Southampton Theatres announce £10 ticket scheme

Nuffield Southampton Theatres (NST) have announced a scheme which guarantees that ten percent of tickets for their productions will be available at £10.

The new day-tickets will be available at the box office for purchase in person on the day of performance. The scheme will be launching immediately, with £10 tickets available for all upcoming performances, including Billionaire Boy at the original Campus theatre, and A Streetcar Named Desire and Women in Power at their recently opened City venue.

Director at NST, Sam Hodges, has said that: “The £10 ticket is the cornerstone of our dynamic pricing policy.” This policy results in ticket prices that may rise incrementally with demand.

Hodges explained: “By being flexible with the upper limit of our ticket prices, we are able to generate enough income to make a commitment to releasing £10 tickets every single day of performance.”

“Having accessible prices to our work is essential,” he added. “Of course we want people to buy in advance and take advantage of our Season Savers. But we also think it’s really important that if you’re not able to plan ahead, or have only just heard about us or a production, that you have a right to affordable tickets.”

Book tickets for NST productions online at nstheatres.co.uk. Watch the trailer for their upcoming production of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire below: