Line of Duty leads Bafta TV nominations

Line of Duty has secured multiple nominations for the 2018 BAFTA TV Awards.

Today’s announcement of the full list of nominees saw the police procedural pull ahead with a total of four nominations, closely followed by another BBC drama, Three Girls, and two Netflix series, The Crown and Black Mirror, all with three.

Huntley’s narrow escape in BBC One’s Line of Duty was the first nomination for one of the audienced-voted Virgin’s Must-See Moments, along with Stormzy’s surprise appearance on Love Island, the reveal of Doctor Who‘s Thirteenth Doctor, and Ariana Grande’s performance of ‘One Last Time’ at the One Love Manchester concert.

Line of Duty is also nominated for best drama series, best leading actress for Thandie Newton and best supporting actor for Adrian Dunbar, while The Crown’s Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby repeat their nominations for a second year, for best leading actress and best supporting actress respectively. The royal series also joins Line of Duty in the best drama category, completed by Peaky Blinders and The End of the F***ing World.

Black Mirror’s ‘Hang the DJ‘ earned the series two awards, for single drama and leading actor for Joe Cole, while Jimmi Simpson was nominated as supporting actor for his performance in the series’ Star Trek spoof, ‘USS Callister‘. Cole and Simpson are both first-time nominees at the Baftas, while Graham Norton receives his 16th nomination this year for best entertainment performance as host of The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnely also received nominations for best entertainment programme, for their show Saturday Night Takeaway, as well as for Britain’s Got Talent, which they also host.

Other notable nominations include Golden Globe-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale in the International category, as well as Tim Pigott-Smith’s posthumous recognition for his role in BBC Two’s King Charles III.

The awards will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins on 13th May. A complete list of this year’s Bafta TV nominations can be found here. Watch Line of Duty’s nominated moment below: