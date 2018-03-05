House of Cards releases first teaser for the sixth and final season

Netflix Original Series House of Cards today released a brief first glimpse at what we can expect from the final season of the political drama.

Season five concluded in shock fashion, with Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) deposed from presidency by his wife Claire (Robin Wright). Following Spacey’s removal from the show due to allegations of sexual assault, the sixth season will pick up with Claire running The White House whilst attempting to fan the flames of the insurgencies and uprisings that developed during the fifth season.

The short clip shows a point-of-view entry into The White House before two secret service officials join in gradually making their way to the Oval Office, where Claire, clad in full blue turns around imposingly in her leather chair, rises and simply states: “We’re just getting started.”

The sixth season of House of Cards is due to be released this Autumn on Netflix. Check out the first teaser trailer below: