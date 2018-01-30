Frank Turner announces April/May tour and album

One of the hardest touring people in music, Frank Turner, is set to release his seventh studio album this May in the middle of his upcoming tour.

Set for release on May 4th via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records, his 13 track album Be More Kind is, as one would guess, about having empathy for those around you.

Turner said: “You should at least be able to inhabit the mental universe of the people you disagree with. If you can’t do that, then how do you communicate with people other than through force of arms, which is something we all agree is a bad idea.”

‘1933’, not the album’s first single but instead a purposefully leaked song, was written in response to an article referring to the alt-right movement as punk rock. He said: “That filled me with a mixture of incredulity and anger. “The idea that Breitbart or Steve Bannon think they have anything to do with punk rock makes me extremely angry.”

The album brings with it a tour throughout April and May; tickets go on sale at 10am on February 2nd.

The tour will see Turner visit the following venues:

APRIL 2018

Manchester Academy – 13th

Belfast The Limelight – 18th

Aberdeen The Garage – 20th

Edinburgh Liquid Room – 21st

Newcastle O2 Academy – 22nd

Sheffield O2 Academy – 24th

Liverpool O2 Academy – 25th

Bristol O2 Academy – 27th

Exeter Uni Great Hall – 28th

Cambridge Corn Exchange – 30th

MAY 2018

Southampton O2 Guildhall – 1st

Southend Cliffs Pavilion – 2nd

Leicester O2 Academy – 4th

Oxford O2 Academy – 5th

Hull City Hall – 8th

Norwich UEA – 9th

The album is available for pre-order here. Listen to the first single ‘1933’ below: