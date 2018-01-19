Paul Bettany in talks for The Crown’s third season

Paul Bettany, perhaps best known as The Vision and the voice of JARVIS in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, is reportedly involved in ongoing talks to replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in Netflix’s royal series.

This is according to the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, as he tweeted the information yesterday.

#PaulBettany in negotiations about possibility of him portraying #PrincePhilip in @TheCrownNetflix in season three & four .No deal yet but talks are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7H8HYjY7q2 — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) January 18, 2018

Bettany would be playing opposite the only confirmed cast member for The Crown’s new series, Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, for the third and fourth series until the characters are again recast for the series’ last two seasons.

“You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged.” Peter Morgan, the series’ creator, said on his decision to recast the older versions of the characters. “Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds.”

Colman will be replacing Claire Foy, whose time in the role has earned her a Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actress as well as a multitude of nominations.

Helena Bonham Carter is also in talks to replace Vanessa Kirby as the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

With the third and fourth series yet to receive official confirmation, there is no release date for the next series, but early production is reportedly underway.

Watch the trailer for the last series, available on Netflix, below: