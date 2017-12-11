‘The Shape of Water’, ‘The Post’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ dominate 2018 Golden Globes nominations

The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes, which are set to take place on 7th January 2018, have been announced today.

Leading the way is Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water with seven nominations, including a Best Picture nod as well as nominations for del Toro himself for both Best Director and Best Screenplay. Following close behind is Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Steven Spielberg’s The Post with six nominations a piece.

In the musical/comedy categories, Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird both nabbed Best Picture nominations, but surprisingly lost out in the Best Director field in favour of Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World and the aforementioned McDonagh and Spielberg. Alongside Get Out and Lady Bird, The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya garnered several nominations including their leading figures Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie respectively.

Among this year’s surprise nominees are Ansel Elgort, nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Baby Driver, Luca Guidagnino’s 80s set Italian summer romance Call Me By Your Name scored only three nominations in total (Best Picture – Drama, Best Actor – Drama for Timothee Chalamet and Best Supporting Actor for Armie Hammer), and The Big Sick faced a total shutout in the Musical/Comedy categories. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all is Christopher Plummer, shockingly brought in for re-shoots on All the Money in the World in place of Kevin Spacey after the allegations levelled against him, he finds himself nominated for Best Supporting Actor, having only been on board for the film for less than three months.

In the TV categories, Big Little Lies scored six nominations, including all four of its main ladies Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. Elsewhere, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us and Feud: Bette and Joan earned multiple nominations.

The 75th annual Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 7th January 2018, hosted by Seth Meyers. For the full list of nominees, check out the full announcement video below: