Nothing But Thieves Gig cancelled due to allegations of abuse

Following allegations made on social media towards four out of five members of Nothing But Thieves, their planned appearance tonight at the NME Awards 2018 Nominations Party has been cancelled.

Multiple people took to Twitter to detail abuse and harassment that members of the band had been involved with, including “sleeping with, sexting and soliciting nudes from underage fans”.

One anonymous user wrote about her experience with Dom, saying how he: “grabbed [her]by the throat & pinned [her]against the wall in front of everyone & shoved his tongue down [her]throat” after a concert. When told to stop, he “dragged [her]around the corner” and did it again.

Another anonymous person said that a member of the band pulled up her skirt to “check for her pass” while she was working which made her “super uncomfortable”, while the drummer sent her videos of her masturbating when she was underage.

Both NME and Nothing But Thieves have released statements.

Please read our official statement: pic.twitter.com/Zp6bgvT5Id — Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) November 15, 2017

Last night’s gig at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton went ahead as planned.