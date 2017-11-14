Lord of the Rings TV series officially commissioned by Amazon

Amazon have officially confirmed they have a multi-series commitment to produce a series based around J.R.R Tolkien’s legendary epic set in Middle Earth.

The series will focus mainly on new storylines which precede The Fellowship of the Ring and includes a potential spin-off series.

Sharon Tal Yguado, the new head of Amazon Scripted expressed delight at the announcement, saying: “The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen.” He continued, adding: “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

Matt Galsor, representing both HarperCollins and the Tolkien Estate and Trust also commented on the news, stating: “We are delighted that Amazon, with its long-standing commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multiseason television series for The Lord of the Rings.” He also noted, “Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings.”

With Amazon increasingly looking to earn money through their streaming services, time will tell whether this LOTR based show will become as big as Game of Thrones, for example.