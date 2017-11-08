Writers in Conversation event with Jennifer Egan to take place this weekend

Pulitzer-Prize winning novelist Jennifer Egan will be the guest for a special Writers in Conversation event on Sunday 12th November at Avenue Campus.

The author, best known for her iconic modernist A Visit From The Goon Squad will be discussing her newest novel Manhattan Beach, as well as talking about her writing career in more general terms to English Literature and Creative Writing lecturer Carole Burns.

Following this, the audience will have a chance to ask questions to Egan, whose newest novel is her fifth release. In addition to the aforementioned 2011 Pulitzer prize, she has also been awarded a Guggenheim, the National Book Critics Circle Award and The Los Angeles Time Book Prize.

The talk is part of Human Worlds Festival and will take place in Lecture Theatre A at 6:00pm. Students of Southampton University can acquire tickets here using the discount code WICSTUDENT. Student I.D. will be required in this case. All other tickets cost £5 and can be purchased on the NST Website, or at the Box Office at the Nuffield Theatre.

Writers in Conversation: Jennifer Egan takes place at Lecture Theatre A, Avenue Campus on Sunday 12th November at 6:30pm. The talk will be followed by a free wine Reception. Check out Egan discussing her previous novel, A Visit From The Goon Squad below: