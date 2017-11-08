Doctor Who Christmas Special clip to air during Children in Need 2017

A sneak preview of Peter Capaldi’s final adventure as the Twelfth incarnation of the iconic Timelord will be part of the Children in Need 2017 programme.

According to RadioTimes.com, the BBC have authorised a clip of the episode to be shown on 17th November- two weeks Friday- as part of the charity telethon. ‘Twice Upon a Time’ will feature Capaldi’s Doctor meeting up with his first incarnation, played by David Bradley (who portrayed William Hartnell’s Doctor in An Adventure in Time and Space.)

It isn’t the first time Doctor Who has formed part of the CIN line-up as the 2005 Children in Need gave us a first view point of David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor.

The special will serve as the final episode for both Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat, who are being replaced by Broadchurch pair Jodie Whitaker and Chris Chibnall. Moffat commented on the special, saying: “There’s new monsters, there’s new jeopardy.” He continued, adding that,”But what’s fascinating is the First Doctor confronting the superhero he’s going to become, with his supersize TARDIS and all that.”

Children in Need 2017 will air on 17th November 2017. Doctor Who ‘Twice Upon a Time’ will air on Christmas Day 2017. Check out the teaser trailer below: