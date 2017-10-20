Channing Tatum cancels film with The Weinstein Company

Channing Tatum has announced that he has cancelled development on an adaptation of Matthew Quick’s Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, in a post on Facebook yesterday.

This follows ongoing accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Harvey Weinstein, Oscar-winner and former company head of The Weinstein Company and Miramax. In the post, signed “Chan and Reid [Carolin, with whom Tatum would have directed the film]”, Tatum honours the women, including actresses Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Asia Argento , who spoke out against Weinstein as “true heroes”, vowing to “finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all.”

“Our lone project in development with TWC – Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock – is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse,” reads the post. “While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy. This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to.”

Tatum is currently in cinemas as Tequila in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Watch the trailer for the film below: