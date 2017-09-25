Surge Radio announce ‘Song of Freshers 2017’ competition

Surge Radio have launched a competition to find the song of Freshers’ 2017!

Your student radio station will be playing the line-up of ten songs across a variety of Freshers’ events in the next two weeks, with a variety of prizes up for grabs if you vote.

Featured on the list are The Edge‘s latest cover stars, Wolf Alice, with their latest single ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, as well as recent number one artists Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.

The contenders are as follows:

You can vote here.

Surge Radio is SUSU’s student-run radio station, broadcasting 24/7 from Highfield Campus.