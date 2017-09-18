Lady Gaga postpones U.K. Joanne tour following injury

Lady Gaga and Live Nation announced today that Lady Gaga’s U.K. leg of her Joanne Tour – scheduled for October 9th-17th in London, Birmingham, and Manchester – has been postponed, alongside other European dates, due to her injury.

Details of the rescheduled shows – if they are to be rescheduled – are yet to be released. The news has led to upset across many of Gaga’s fans over Twitter, although many also wished the performer a speedy recovery.

In a statement released on Twitter, Gaga ensured fans that she was not ‘making it up’ and said that she was: “disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic… or playing the victim to get out of touring'” The reason given for the cancellation is ‘trauma and chronic pain’. Gaga added that she will give more details when she feels ready but that ‘she looks forward to touring again soon’.

Live Nation has released an additional statement saying that ticket-holders should keep hold of their tickets, which will be valid in the hope that all the shows will be re-arranged for early 2018.

If you have any queries, please contact Live Nation directly.