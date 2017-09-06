Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX

Lucasfilm have announced that director Colin Trevorrow has left his role as director on Star Wars: Episode IX.

Citing it as a mutual decision, a statement was released late last night by Lucasfilm which reads as follows:

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

Trevorrow previously has three directorial credits to his name; Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World and The Book of Henry. After a somewhat mixed reception to Jurassic World despite a huge box office success earning over $1.6 billion worldwide, Trevorrow’s appointment to Episode IX faced an equally mixed reception but it was this year’s The Book of Henry which stirred up serious doubt as the film received highly negative reviews.

No replacement for Trevorrow has been announced as of yet but current Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper) is being strongly linked with the role.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for a UK cinema release of June 21st 2019, check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set for a December 14th 2017 release, below.