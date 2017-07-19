First trailer released for Professor Marston And The Wonder Women – Watch

After the box office success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, the first trailer has been released for the comic book superhero’s true origin story, which focuses on the polyamorous relationship between Dr William Moulton Marston, his wife, and his student.

The film, written and directed by Angela Robinson, will tell the story of their relationship, and how it inspired the Wonder Woman comics, as well as exploring the controversy of the early comics.

Marston, who wrote the first Wonder Woman comics for DC under the pseudonym Charles Moulton, will be played by Luke Evans, most recently seen in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast as the villainous Gaston.

Rebecca Hall will star as his wife, Elizabeth Holloway Marston, with Bella Heathcote as the pair’s partner, Olive Byrne. The cast also includes Oliver Platt and Connie Britton.

Professor Marston and The Wonder Women will be released on 27th October. Check out the trailer below: