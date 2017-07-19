Despacito breaks worldwide streaming record

‘Despacito’ has become the most streamed song to date with 4.6 billion streams across all streaming services, overtaking Justin Beiber’s ‘Sorry’.

Luis Fonsi, the Spanish-speaking singer whose song first hit number one in Latin America in January, says that the song’s success is a demonstration of acceptance and diversity in the music industry:

Speaking about the record, Fonsi said: “I come from Puerto Rico and I live in Miami. We’re living in an interesting time right now when people want to divide us. They want to build walls. And for a song to bring people and cultures together, that’s what makes me proud.”

The song has reached number one in 35 countries, including the UK. Despacito (Remix), which features Justin Beiber’s English verse, has already become the fourth most-played video on YouTube.

“Bringing in Justin Bieber meant that we could take something that was well on its way, and really take it to heights that would have been perceived as unimaginable when the song was written,” Fonsi says of Beiber’s addition.

Watch the music video for the hit song below: