Alec Baldwin cast in live presentation of A Few Good Men

After announcing last year that a live presentation of A Few Good Men was in the works, NBC have released their first casting details. Saturday Night Live‘s Alec Baldwin will be playing Col. Nathan Jessep.

Aaron Sorkin’s play debuted in 1989 to critical claim, and the film that he adapted three years later was nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.

The film starred Demi Moore, Tom Cruise, and Jack Nicholson, and is perhaps best known as the source of the iconic quote: “You can’t handle the truth!” as uttered by Nicholson’s character. Now Baldwin, most recently seen portraying Donald Trump on SNL, will attempt to fill Nicholson’s shoes, as well as joining Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, and Sorkin as an executive producer.

“Alec is one of our greatest actors. Having him play this role — live onstage for a television audience — is a dream come true,” Sorkin said. “This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessep and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms.”

Sorkin will be writing the teleplay for NBC’s live adaptation, which is slated for a mid 2018 release. Remind yourself of Nicholson’s original scene below: