Southampton’s FestivALL cancelled due to poor ticket sales

One-day Southampton festival ‘FestivALL’ has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

The event was due to take place in the Mayflower Park in central Southampton on 29th July, with Alesha Dixon and Conor Maynard as headliners.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills was to host the event.

In a statement released today, organisers blamed the terror acts in Manchester and London on the drop in sales. “The terror attacks in Manchester and London have seen a significant reduction in ticket sales and the entertainment industry has felt the impact.” One organiser also commented that sales had been “quite strong” until the Manchester attack in May.

The statement also explained that a co-director had been the victim of a “serious crime” which has had “catastrophic consequences on the festival project continuing.”

All ticket holders will receive a full refund within 14 days.

Despite FestivALL’s organisers’ claims, social media has frequently criticised the line-up in comparison to the more popular Common People, a two-day festival that takes place in May.