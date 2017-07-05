Ed Sheeran wants to make his own biopic

Ed Sheeran wants to make a biopic like Eminem’s 8-Mile, and he may already be in talks with a director.

The chart topping artist revealed to The Sun that he wanted to soundtrack and star in his own film, and “would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have a low-budget, indie, British-made film”.

More recently, in an interview with Q, Sheeran has specified Eminem’s biographical film 8-Mile as a major influence of any film he’d want to make. Obviously, his film wouldn’t be set in “gritty” Detriot, “but, like, Ipswich”. He has also said that he has written enough unreleased songs based around Ipswich to “make a soundtrack”.

He also explained that he would “definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don’t think it will be an album.”

He also quoted Notting Hill and Once as inspirations: “If you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start.”

In his earlier interview, he had said he was “in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together.” We can only wonder if this ‘something’ will be completed any time soon.

Sheeran has already appeared on TV, in FX’s 2015 medieval drama, The Bastard Executioner, and will be making a cameo in the next season of Game of Thrones.

Watch his latest music video below: