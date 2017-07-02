20th Century Fox confirm release dates for six unknown Marvel films

20th Century Fox is teasing Marvel fans with six new mysterious release dates.

Whilst this isn’t a completely new trick, with the company performing a similar stunt a few years ago with films that became Logan, New Mutants, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix, the announcement does confirm that the 20th Century Fox branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue well beyond the sequel of Avengers: Infinity War, which is due to released in 2019

Among speculation for what films these dates may refer to, common suggestions include Deadpool 3, which seems an almost certainty if the sequel performs as well as it’s 2015 predecessor. Another date likely refers to the upcoming X-Force movie, which is confirmed to be in production and it is possible another may become a new X-Men film if Dark Phoenix is well received.

Other suggestions include another Fantastic Four reboot, as well as a Wolverine solo reboot, and also potentially a Secret Invasion film featuring the Skrulls.

The confirmed release dates are as follows:

June 7, 2019

November 22, 2019

March 13, 2020

June 26, 2020

October 2, 2020

March 5, 2021

Check out a clip for 20th Century Fox’s most recent Marvel Entertainment film, Logan below:.