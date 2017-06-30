Adele hints at an end to her touring days during record Wembley Stadium performance

Adele has confirmed to fans that this may be the last tour while performing at Wembley Stadium this week.

She has spent the last 15 months travelling around the globe and these last shows in her hometown of London may well be her last.

This tour has included Australia, New Zealand, North America and Europe. On Sunday night she will finish her final date in London completing her 123rd show since beginning the tour of her latest album, 25.

Adele broke the news to her fans, as she left handwritten notes in all of her tour programmes. She wrote that touring does not suit her: “particularly well” and said that if she does decide that this is going to be the end of her life on the road, she wanted to ends her shows in her home city.

The full note reads:

“So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now. Adele.”

Adele also expressed sympathy for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, saying: “Usually I ask everyone to get their phone out and put their lights on. But before I do that I want you to donate. Did anyone see the video before I came on? I’ve been down to Grenfell Tower. I can’t tell you how out of control and how chaotic it still is down there, it’s been two weeks since this happened… it’s atrocious that we can’t get answers.” She continued to add, “It’s our job as human beings to be compassionate… You’ll be hearing a lot more from me about [Grenfell] in the days and weeks and probably years to come.”

