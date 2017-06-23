Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lawrence among those to get a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday the list of 2018 honorees of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. Among the new recipients are Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the internationally acclaimed Hamilton, and the Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

As well as these two, other new recipients include parody musician Weird Al Yankovic, comedian/musician Jack Black, and Empire and Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson. Two people have also been posthumously awarded stars this year: comedian Bernie Mac and television personality Steve Irwin.

Although anyone can nominate a celebrity to be considered by the Chamber of Commerce, the honoree or their sponsoring studio is required to pay $40,000 for the privilege of having a star.

Vin De Bona, chairman of the committee stated, “The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world.”

Just by chance, Miranda and Yankovic happened to be together for lunch when they heard the news, as seen in this tweet from Yankovic.

I was hanging out with THIS guy when we both found out. Coincidentally, he’s getting one this year too!! @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/qjwaULfTny — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 22, 2017

The full list of recipients is as follows:

Motion Picture Category: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana

Television Category: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and Steve Irwin

Recording Category: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and “Weird Al” Yankovic

Radio Category: Steve Jones

Live Theatre/Performance Category: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernie Mac