Official title and release date confirmed for Saw VIII

The eighth film in the Saw franchise, which is due to be released on 27th October this year has had its official title revealed to be Jigsaw.

Originally given the working title Saw: Legacy, Lionsgate had previously stressed the movie’s genuine name would be revealed closer to its release, and they have now confirmed this title via the franchise’s Twitter account.

The series, which has spanned thirteen years revolves around the exploits of the murderous John Kramer, nicknamed Jigsaw, who takes it upon himself to teach ungrateful people the true value of life by placing them in outrageously fatal situations, and setting them challenges to escape.

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, (the team behind 2003’s Undead and 2009’s Daybreakers) Jigsaw will reportedly take place a decade after the original Jigsaw’s demise after a new spree of copycat murders seemingly crop up.

Tobin Bell, who plays the eponymous antagonist has confirmed he will reprise his role in some form, but this is largely expected to be flashbacks.

Jigsaw will be released on 27th October 2017. Check out the trailer for the 2004 original here: