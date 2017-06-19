Counterparts release music video for new single Bouquet- Watch

Canadian melodic-hardcore band Counterparts have announced they will be releasing their fifth studio album, You’re Not You Anymore, on 22nd September through New Damage Records.

Along with the announcement. the band debuted the video for the single ‘Bouquet’ (video below), and has launched a pre-order for the record here. The upcoming record comes after their 2015 release, Tragedy Will Find Us, which was incredibly well received and given critical acclaim by several music news outlets.

The announcement came days before the band kicked off their summer joining a plethora of bands on the Vans Warped Tour.

Band singer Brendan Murphy commented on the new album, saying: “YNYA is the perfect blend of every record we’ve released prior. I feel like we did a great job at capturing the best parts of Counterparts.” He continued to add, “Not to sound like a broken record, but these are definitely the coolest songs we’ve ever written. I really do hope you enjoy it. If not, I’m sorry and I guess we’ll try harder next time.”

Having listened to ‘Bouquet’, it’s safe to say that we can expect very big things from the band who always brings us brutal poetry and beautiful guitar work. You can find a full list of their tour dates here. Check out the music video below: