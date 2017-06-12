EA release first full trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II at E3 2017

The first trailer for EA’s upcoming third-person shooter sequel based on the legendary sci-fi franchise, Star Wars Battlefront II has been released at the 2017 E3 convention.

The visually impressive first trailer showcases the classic Battle of Naboo from The Phantom Menace. Some impressive cut-scene and game engine footage is interspersed with some brief shots of gameplay both from the point-of-view of the Clone Troopers and also of the Trade Federation’s Battle Droids. An unintentionally comic moment in the trailer sees a Clone Commander declare ‘Sector clear!’ before Darth Maul bursts onto the scene, wielding his iconic double-blade red lightsaber, prompting panicked shouts of ‘Not clear! Not clear!’

Following this, various quick cuts show battles between Wookies, Stormtroopers, Kylo Ren, Rey, Yoda and Darth Maul battling against one another on a variety of planets include Tatooine, Kashyyyk and Hoth, before quickly jumping to a cutscene showcasing the classic Death Star run from A New Hope.

The final part of the Battlefront II trailer also briefly highlights the promised story mode which will feature in the game, which is said to span from the very beginning of the Clone Wars all the way up to the Rise of the First Order and events which will precede The Last Jedi, which will be released in December this year.

Star Wars Battlefront II is due to be released on 14th November 2017. Check out the trailer below: