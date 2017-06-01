Rae Morris releases new single ‘Reborn’ and video – watch

Rae Morris has returned with a dazzling and fresh new track ‘Reborn’, with an accompanying video.

Claiming the track to be about “new beginnings”, Morris introduces fans to a new, synth-pop sound with ‘Reborn’, an evident change in direction and evolution for the Blackpool-born artist.

With Morris playing live shows at Boileroom in Guildford and The Forum in Tunbridge Wells, as well as the release of new material, fans and critics alike should be on the lookout for an upcoming album. The artist has also shared yet another show taking place at the Gallery ICA London 12th July, with tickets going on sale tomorrow (2nd June) at 10am.

The accompanying visuals, directed by Noel Paul, were filmed at Lebanon’s Lake Qaraoun and are a disorientating mix of beautiful shots of nature and the “rebirth” of the artist herself.

Rae Morris has said about the track and video: “It’s about new beginnings, finding clarity and head space. Noel and I went to the side of a huge lake in Lebanon to shoot the video. The landscape was vast and barren in places but consistently beautiful.”

Watch the video for ‘Reborn’ below.