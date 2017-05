Common People Southampton have announced the timings for this year’s festival.

Taking place from 28th-29th May on Southampton Common, the family festival will see the likes of Sean Paul and Pete Tong headlining.

As well as musical acts, the festival will also play host to numerous food trucks, family activities and the world’s biggest bouncy castle.

Below are the timings of each act playing over the two-day festival. The final round of tickets are available to buy online.