Preview: Feeder @ O2 Guildhall Southampton, 26.04.22

Hailing from Newport, Wales, Feeder have consistently been one of Britain’s most reliable alternative rock acts over the last two decades. Currently consisting of vocalist & guitarist Grant Nicholas alongside bassist Taka Hirose, the duo are joined by a stellar backing band as they head out on their first UK tour since the pandemic, including a date at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall on April 26th.

The new tour supports the band’s fifth Top 5 album, Torpedo, a fuzzy guitar-riff filled collection of bangers sure to light up any big venue. The new album focuses on Nicholas’ frustrations with the complications that arose with the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020, so this tour can perhaps be seen as a celebration of the world (and gigs) opening up once more.

It’s hard to place Feeder into a single genre really, spanning sounds influenced by pop-punk, Brit-pop and even grunge across their 20-year career. But what you can be sure of is that their tour will be filled with all the anthems and new songs you could want from one of the finest rock acts around, including their certified-Platinum 2002 album ‘Echo Park’.

Feeder will be performing at the O2 Guildhall, Southampton on April 26th 2022. You can book tickets here.