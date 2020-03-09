Preview: Sløtface at The Joiners, Southampton (14/03/20)

Norwegian indie-punkers Sløtface return to the South Coast this March for a long-awaited headliner show at The Joiners. The 4-piece were last in Southampton a few months ago playing a sold-out show with Canadian’s PUP, at The Loft.

Sløtface bring along a new weapon in their arsenal – a brand new album Sorry for the late Reply. The album brings along an added wealth of groove-ridden, dance-inspiring tunes to an already stellar discography. It will be great to hear tracks like ‘Crying in Amsterdam’ and ‘Tap the pack’. Of course, the energy will be ever present with well-known and acclaimed tracks like ‘ Nancy Drew’, ‘Magazine’ and ‘Galaxies’.

Tasty support for this gig comes from Death By Shotgun and Abandon Ship! The event is shaping up to be an awesome night of incredible music.

Tickets are still available for the show here.