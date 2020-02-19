Preview: Share the Sound Festival

The annual live music festival Share the Sound is back with an amazing line-up featuring the best talent Southampton has to offer. The festival helps promote new, unsigned, up-and-coming artists to make their mark in the industry. The line-up consists of names many will know if you are aware of the underground music scene in Southampton such as; Marble Tides, Paper House, James Needs, Apollo, Hullabaloo, The Rambling Club, Adelina Dimova, A.M. Davis, Sacha Wood and Ella Foxhall. Tickets are only £7 for University of Southampton students and £10 for non-student, providing a cheap night of amazing live entertainment.

Be sure to come down to The Loft on 22 February and kick start the festival season a little early with Share the Sound. Buy tickets here.