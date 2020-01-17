Preview: Thornhill at The Loft, Southampton (18/01/20)

Melbourne metallers Thornhill are in Southampton this month supporting heavyweights Wage War on their current UK tour. With their most recent release being their debut album The Dark Pool, the band have material that they will be excited to perform to fans, likewise, fans will be just as excited to hear. Despite the album only being released at the end of October the band have already nearly gathered 1 million listens on several of the tracks such as ‘Coven’ and ‘Nurture’ on Spotify alone. Their gritty, riff-heavy sound has brought attention from other giants in the heavy scene and this has in turn seen the lads supporting the likes of Architects, Polaris, Northlane and even Parkway Drive.

I am very excited to see Thornhill live in such an intimate venue like The Loft and I cannot wait to hear them pull off some of their ridiculous riffs and crunching hooks to a sold-out crowd.

You can find tickets to Thornhill’s tour with Wage War here.