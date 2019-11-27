Preview: The Libertines at O2 Academy, Bournemouth (03/12/19)

What became of the likely lads? I’ll tell you what – The Libertines set for another UK tour and O2 Academy Bournemouth is incredibly blessed to be the venue to kick off proceedings on December 3rd, following a string of European dates. I think most people are aware that it has never been plain sailing for The Libertines. Imploding in 2004 having formed part of the pop fray of the early noughties alongside the likes of The Hives & transatlantic giants The Strokes. I was lucky enough to witness their longed-for return at their huge Hyde Park show in 2014. 5-years on from that and they are still going strong following the success of their third album Anthems for a Doomed Youth, released more than a decade after their eponymous second album. Things must be going alright as they’ve opened a bar/recording studio this year in their hometown of Margate called ‘The Albion Rooms’.

The show is now sold out, however with extra tickets being released for some venues, if you want to catch modern rock royalty then join the waiting list soon before Pete, Carl, John and Gary give up music and become full-time landlords. You can join the waiting list for tickets here.

Added note: Pete Doherty has been being a bit of a naughty boy in Paris recently, despite this his agent has claimed this isn’t going to affect any of the planned tour dates.