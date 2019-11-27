Preview: Dirty Hit Tour at the Joiners, Southampton (30/11/19)

On the 30th of November, the West London based independent record label Dirty Hit are showcasing three of their upcoming exciting artists; Beabadoobee, No Rome and Oscar Lang, at Southampton’s own The Joiners.

Dirty Hit previously toured in 2017 with indie acts King Nun and Pale Waves, who have since blown up, showing the potential of what these new artists have to offer. The label, founded in 2009, are known for managing other talented alternative artists such as Wolf Alice and The 1975. However, during this winter tour, the three new artists are set to demonstrate their unique sounds.

With the artists having a similar soft alternative vibe to their sound, each brings something different to the table. From Beabadoobee’s soft, intoxicating folk sound, to Lang’s dreamy ballads, to No Rome’s captivating electronic mix of genres, the show is guaranteed to demonstrate the highlights of the modern alternative music scene.

Due to the high demand and anticipation, the Southampton show is sold out, but tickets for the rest of the tour can be found here.