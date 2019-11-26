Preview: Lewis Capaldi at O2 Guildhall, Southampton (28/11/19)

The man, the myth, the legend himself is coming to Southampton’s O2 Guildhall on Thursday 28th November, and it goes without saying that this is one of the biggest shows in the city recently. Joined by support acts The Snuts and Grace Carter, this could well be the last time Capaldi takes to a venue this size, since he’s been selling out arenas, too.

Following the wild success of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, he’s been making his way around the festivals and touring the record to devoted fans all over the place. If his Instagram stories are anything to go by, this won’t just be a chance to here his gorgeous vocals, but it could well be the funniest gig you go to this year.

Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was one hit after another, so hopefully we get to hear all of the fan favourites at the concert. His songs are famously the best choices when you need to have a bit of a cry, but since Lewis Capaldi is making his name as a legendary social media comedian, we can expect his live shows to be a more complicated emotional rollercoaster.

He has plenty of live dates for the UK in the next few months and into the new year, so get your hands on them here while you can.

November

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

30 – Norwich, UEA

December

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

5 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

8 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

March 2020

2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – Dublin, 3Arena

11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

15 – Aberdeen, TECA