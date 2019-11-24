Preview: Matt Maltese at The Dome, London (27/11/19)

Following the release of his sophomore album Krystal earlier this month, Matt Maltese is due to embark on his tour, playing four shows, including a stop at London’s The Dome on November 27th.

Last year, we were lucky enough to host Matt’s talents in The Joiners, however this year he is not visiting Southampton. Despite this, his shows across the UK this month are definitely ones to catch if you can (not just because they align perfectly with the university strikes…), as his performances are always extremely memorable due to his wonderful musicianship and often funky light backgrounds.

Bad Contestant, Matt’s debut album, features some energetic tunes perfect to dance to, like ‘Like A Fish’ but also some entirely soul-crushingly depressing songs, like ‘Less and Less’ (a personal favourite of mine). Krystal similarly satisfies both ends of the spectrum, with funky tunes like ‘Jupiter’ bound to be perfect to dance and move to, whilst ‘When You Wash Your Hair’ showcases Matt’s calming vocals with pretty piano accompaniments. Matt’s humble stage presence combined with the plethora of wonderful tunes will surely satisfy the crowd, and will make for an unmissable night.

Be sure to buy tickets for Matt Maltese’s upcoming tour, as he visits London on November 27th, here. Dates below.

November 25th – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

November 26th – YES, Manchester

November 27th – The Dome, London

November 30th – Rough Trade Records, Bristol