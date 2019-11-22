Preview: Frank Turner at the O2 Guildhall, Southampton (25/11/19)

Hampshire local Frank Turner makes his return to Southampton on November 25th at our O2 Guildhall in the midst of his upcoming tour, which includes a No Man’s Land Solo Set (performances of his newest album), followed by a full band unplugged set. This unique tour is definitely not one to miss out on, as Frank is bound to put on a great show as usual.

No Man’s Land features some incredibly catchy tunes, including ‘Sister Rosetta’ and ‘The Death of Dora Hand’ which showcase his acoustic roots perfectly. His newest album has a little something for everyone to enjoy on it, with some songs being relatively quiet like ‘Nica’ whilst others having a bit more oomph, like ‘Jinny Bingham’s Ghost’. It’s no doubt that these songs will prove even more impressive on stage, as Frank is well known for his extremely energetic stage presence where he’s able to rally up a crowd easily. The Guildhall seems the perfect size for him, as it’s large enough to offer an exciting atmosphere but also allows the crowd to maintain somewhat intimacy with the stage.

Tickets are sold out for Frank’s Southampton show, however there are still some available for the rest of the tour which you can check out here.