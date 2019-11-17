Preview: Sports Team at The Loft, Southampton (20/11/19)

The stage is gonna be busy when Sports Team return to Southampton. Selling out The Joiners on a Sunday night last year, The Loft is now going to be blessed with their presence on November 20th. The sextet are based in West-London but formed when attending university in Cambridge. They remind us how guitar bands can still deliver the goods, offering vivacious live shows in which the dancefloor turns into a bouncy castle for the entirety of the set. Expect charm, charisma and dancing from frontman Alex Rice and quite literally the opposite from keyboardist Ben Mack, who likes to remain deadpan despite the chaos which ensues around him (on second thought, it is actually quite charming).

Sports Team definitely approach gigging as a team sport, concocting plans for after-parties for many of their upcoming UK tour dates with the help of fan suggestions. They have recently been gallivanting on tour in the US as well as, you know, just “hanging out” with Milk Magazine in the Big Apple. They have also been bagging accolades from both sides of the pond, having featured on Vevo’s ‘Artists to Watch’ for 2020 and new single ‘Fishing’ chosen as Greg James’ Tune of the Week.

Sports Team will be bringing along young and upcoming wonder kid Alfie Templeman, who is definitely one to keep an eye on. Just remember you won’t be able to buy him a pint for another couple years, as he’s only 16. However, his musicality and lyricism show maturity well beyond his chronological age. Venues are beginning to sell out and The Loft will too imminently so you may want to grab those tickets for your new favourite sports team, I mean, band…

