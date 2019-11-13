Preview: Sorry at Heartbreakers, Southampton (16/11/19)

Sorry are a relatively small band but are slowly making a name for themselves in the underground indie scene. Their music is incredibly unique and there’s nothing else like it. They recently released a new single ‘Right Round the Clock’ portraying a new sound (which is still as raw as previous releases) and have announced they will be releasing a debut album in Spring 2020. There is a lot happening for the band next year.

Sorry’s shows usually consist of funky visuals consisting of videography playing over them while they perform. This is impressive considering they usually perform in venues that have a capacity of under 150. They put on an amazing show and are ones not to miss out on.

If you get the chance, come check out these North Londoners as they rock the house down at The Heartbreakers on November 16th. Tickets available here.

UK & Ireland Tour:

14 November – Hoxton Hall, London

16 November – Heartbreakers, Southampton

17 November – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

18 November – The Basement, Manchester

19 November – The Sound House, Dublin

21 November – Corporation, Sheffield

22 November – Institute 2, Newcastle

23 November – The Great Western, Glasgow

24 November – Westgarth Social Club, Middlesbrough