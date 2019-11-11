Preview: Yonaka at Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (13/11/19)

YONAKA are a band to watch out for, after a whirlwind summer consisting of touring over the UK and supporting Bring Me the Horizon, they are finally back to show just why they are one of the best rock bands about. One of their best songs to play live is ‘Punch Bag’ as it gets the crowd pumping, and this is a moment I have only ever seen in videos and cannot wait to get down to.

The success of Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow has proven a hit with fans and has gained them a lot of recognition within the rock scene, so if you are able to attend their show at the Wedgewood Rooms on November 13th it’ll be the perfect time, as this will most likely be their last tour playing relatively small shows.

Their UK tour dates can be found below and be sure to buy your tickets to see YONAKA at The Wedgewood Room in Portsmouth on November 13th here.

11/11 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

12/11 – Oxford, O2 Academy 2 Oxford

13/11 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

15/11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

17/11 – Newcastle, Riverside

18/11 – Glasgow, The Garage

20/11 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

21/11 – Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

27/11 – London, Electric Brixton