Preview: Jack Savoretti at the Guildhall, Southampton

Following the release of his sixth studio album, Singing to Strangers, Jack Savoretti is touring the UK, stopping off at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall on 30th October.

Singing to Strangers is Savoretti’s first number one album in a decade long career. The autumn tour of the album follows a successful summer tour, which culminated at Wembley Arena. Something of a career highlight for a musician who has struggled to gain recognition over the course of his career, after having walked away from a record deal in previous years.

Savoretti, whose style of song writing is difficult to define, fluctuating between folk, blues, and acoustic ballads debuted in 2006. Having honed his craft as a musician over the years since his debut, Savoretti has gained a loyal fanbase, frequently selling out the venues that he performs at. He has perfected his style of showmanship over the years, developing from an acoustic musician who often hid behind a guitar, to an engaging performer who holds his audience firmly in the palm of his hands.

His music draws heavily upon his European heritage, with ‘Candlelight’, the first single released from the album being a prime example of the Italianate ballads that have become a trademark. He also has remixed several of the songs featured on the albums, and has included collaborations with artists including Mika, who he worked with on ‘Youth and Love’, and Sigma who collaborated on ‘You and Me As One’.

Savoretti is supported at Southampton Guildhall by Toby Johnson.

The autumn tour dates are:

Oct 28 Southend-on-sea Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 30 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 31 Cheltenham The Centaur

Nov 1 Plymouth Pavilions

Tickets for his October dates can be purchased here. Check out the music video for Candlelight below.