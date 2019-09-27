Preview: Docklands After Party w/ Patrick Topping

After an immersive day at the first ever Docklands Fest, filled with multiple artists spread across three stages, a fun fair and food stalls, you’ll feel right at home in Switch for the after party with regular DJ Patrick Topping.

Topping is a British DJ and producer, boasting an impressive track-record in this field, having Number 1’s in the Beatport Tech House charts, and even winning DJ Awards for Track of The Season and Newcomer DJ back in 2014 in Ibiza. Since then, Topping has played at countless clubs and festivals across the world, including Tomorrowland, Awakenings and heading further afield for Miami’s Winter Music Conference.

Earlier this year Topping moved on to create his own label – TRICK – along with his EP ‘Watch What Ya Doing’. His most recent EP ‘Turbo Time’ was released this August 2019, and is hard to distinguish from what you would expect to hear on a Switch night out. Including the typical simple base that allows for steady head bobbing, occasional spikes in volume for a night club ‘base drop’, but very little identifying factors. Whether that is because Topping is such a regular at Switch that his music has become what it’s known for, or is down to a lack of individuality in his DJ style, I am uncertain.

Whatever the verdict, you’ll be in safe and familiar hands with Patrick Topping at the Docklands After Party in Switch. After a day of massive crowds, in a mini-Boomtown environment, maybe a predictable and recognisable set is for the best anyways. By the time you arrive who knows what you’ll even remember, so at least the music will be one thing you can recall with it being comparable to a regular Switch night.

Docklands After Party will take place on Saturday September 28th – don’t miss out.