Preview: Green Man Festival 2019

Nestled in the Brecon Beacons, Green Man is a festival that cares deeply about its patrons. The lineup is one that has no borders – not catering to a specific crowd or up-and-coming trend but offering a plethora of options for music-lovers of any kind. Green Man is the kind of festival where wandering from one side of the site to the other can provide a full spectra of musical expression – everything from the crystal-clear funk of Khruangbin to the punishing acid rock of the ludicrously named Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs; the chest-pounding punk energy of IDLES to the cosmic, swirling jazz of The Comet Is Coming. There’s a studied curiosity that’s present in every crevice of Green Man’s lineup – and the curiosity extends to the festival grounds – where its diverse range of areas offer literature, comedy, workshops, yoga, aromatherapy and… pedal-powered cinema? Wonderful.

2019’s installation of Green Man festival boasts six top-billing acts; Four Tet, Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo and Stereolab – a smorgasbord of alternative icons that each bring their own eccentricities to the stage. Father John Misty’s swaggering stage presence is sure to be a highlight, alongside the genre-hopping eclecticism of Yo La Tengo and the quiet confidence of Sharon Van Etten – and after ten years of being on hiatus, Stereolab’s jittering, contorted brand of avant-pop is sure to morph into a wholly different beast live.

Although these headliners are impressive and exciting in their own right, the less-lauded acts will truly be the ones to steal the show. When writing this article I was looking down the lineup and didn’t even realise that Durand Jones and The Indications (one of my favourite bands right now) are playing at this festival? They’re right there? On the lineup? Bare with me whilst I compose myself. Sons of Kemet are there too? You can’t be serious. I’m going to have a musical heart attack.

The lineup is bursting with big names I bear a fanboyish intensity for, (why hello there, Car Seat Headrest, I haven’t forgotten you) but an equal number of bands that I’m ready to call my new favourites. ‘Art School Girlfriend‘? ‘Just Mustard‘? ‘Bebadoobee‘? Sign me up sir. It’s surreal looking through the lineup and saying things like ‘Man, this festival looks great, if only uhh black midi were playing’, only to find that black midi played at Green Man last year. Their crystal-ball of indie talent knows your favourite bands before you do. The cheek of it. Bastards.

The lineup poster boasts ‘more music, literature, laughs, art, science, and film’, and I do not doubt for a Welsh second that all of these will be amply provided to attendees – the site boasts an exotic bouquet of areas where weary festival-goers can get some quiet time in-between getting their heads kicked in by IDLES. These areas boast all manner of extra-festicular* activities to boost your indie-clout resume – visual arts, performing arts and weird science will all make their way to the Brecon Beacons for one’s own amusement. There’s enough musical variety to keep you entertained for, by my calculations, 312 hours of your life** – and for just £190 not-so-great British pounds, that’s rather good value for money in my book.

Green Man runs from the 15th to the 18th of August, and is sold the heck out! Resale tickets are available through Twickets.

* God that sounds disgusting. I’m so sorry Mr Green Man.

** If you have the ability to clone yourself into six distinct entities, (one for each stage) that is.