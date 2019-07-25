Acts to Look Forward to at South West Four 2019

Now that exams and deadlines have finished, festival season is upon us, and I’m particularly looking forward to my weekend at South West Four. The dance music festival, which takes over Clapham Common in August, is filled with a range of artists from a range of genres: drum and bass, techno, and most prominently EDM. This year’s headliners are Martin Garrix and Pendulum, however there are so many more artists to choose from, so I thought I’d let you know about who I’m most looking forward to. Of course, these are just a few of the names I’m personally looking forward to, and there are so many more artists that I cannot wait to see. I’m sure I’ll be spending the day frantically trying to catch as many sets as possible.

Martin Garrix

This one’s a given. South West Four is Garrix’s biggest headline set to date, and it’s sure to be a memorable production. His EDM hits, such as ‘Animals’ which reached UK number one when he was only 17(!) fit perfectly with the core values of the festival and are sure to keep the crowd energised. This will be a rare opportunity to see Garrix live in the UK, so I’m really excited to have the chance to experience his hits, and the showcasing of his remixing skills. I’m confident that he’ll follow in the footsteps of last years’ headliner Marshmello, with his raw DJ’ing skills and set production.

Pendulum Trinity

Following the sad news of the death of Prodigy singer Keith Flint, Pendulum were confirmed as the new evening headliners for Sunday. Trinity is their brand-new production, which will be exclusively debuted in August. The set includes the original Pendulum Trinity members; we’ll hear brand new music from their upcoming album and some of their most cherished electronic songs. This will be a brand-new chapter for Pendulum, and I cannot wait to be a part of the experience, which I’m sure will descend into chaos as they showcase their massive hits, such as ‘Tarantula’.

R3hab

R3hab is one of my personal favourites from last year’s festival. He managed to incorporate classic dance hits with his own established songs, such as my own personal favourite ‘Lullaby’, creating one of the best atmospheres I’ve experienced at a festival. He has all-round high energy, which liberates the crowd the whole way through. I’m particularly excited to see if he has any new songs that he’ll incorporate this year, but I’m also excited to relive the experience of his last performance.

Plan B

Plan B, also known as Ben Drew, is one of the main reasons I had to purchase tickets to this year’s festival. Though he’s spent some time having a quieter presence in the music industry, the writer, producer and performer has spent years proving his musical versatility across a spectrum of musical styles. From tracks like ‘She Said’ to the newer hit ‘Guess Again’, Drew has shown that he has raw vocal talent but can also change his style with dance-influenced anthems. I’m sure that with a talent like his, the performance will be polished and effortlessly energetic.

Steel Banglez

Rap artist and producer Steel Banglez will be hosting a set on the Capital Xtra stage, with a collision of rap, hip-hop, grime and R&B. He’s risen to fame roughly over the past year or so, working with his fair share of big names, including J Hus, and I’m glad that he’s getting the recognition he deserves. One of his latest tracks ‘Bad’ has an impressible line up, including Yungen and Mostack, and is a perfect example of his recognisable productions, which seem to smoothly come together.

South West Four 2019 takes place over 24th and 25th August on Clapham Common, London. Purchase your tickets here.