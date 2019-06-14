Preview: British Summer Time Festival 2019

As festival season is just around the corner, it’s time to look into a hidden gem: British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park. I have previously attended BST in 2017 to see Green Day, so I know the score. For a day festival in London, this is the coolest one yet. Each day is different with music genres for a diverse range of audiences – whether they are old or young.

The first weekend sees Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and Barbra Streisand headline on Friday 5th July, Saturday 6th July and Sunday 7th July respectively.

On Saturday 13th July, the main act is Florence + the Machine and I am buzzing for it. I have followed Florence + The Machine since their EP A Lot of Love. A Lot of Blood and their breakthrough album Lungs in 2009, so seeing them in the flesh 10 years after first hearing them will be the icing on the cake! Have your flower crowns at the ready and prepare to sing your heart out to tunes such as ‘Dog Days are Over’, ‘You’ve Got the Love’ and ‘Hunger’.

On the following day, Robbie Williams is headlining. I previously saw him last summer on Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour; seeing him was a pleasant surprise. I am excited to see him again mainly for his showmanship as he is not only a talented vocalist, but a born performer too. However, I will admit that I am mostly excited for Feeder as I grew up with their music. Plus, they are constantly played on my house’s Amazon Echo.

And on that note, it’s time to pump myself up for BST by listening to the Spotify playlist. I’ll see you there!

British Summer Time Festival is taking place 5th-7th and 13th-14th July in Hyde Park, London. Check out the highlights of the 2018 edition of BST and buy your tickets for BST 2019 here.